When a buyer’s inspection turns into a block party

What's the most heartwarming moment I've ever experienced in real estate? It was a summer evening in July, as I got the call around 7 p.m. from the buyer's agent that the inspection on my listing was complete and went very well, but they were still at the home. He must have heard the hesitation in my voice, "You're still there? Everything OK?," I said; the inspection had started at 1 p.m. He said, "Oh yes, everything is fine, in fact, the buyers really hit it off with the owners, and they are currently sitting on the back deck (see photo below of back deck) having a glass of wine together!" "Perfect! Sounds good," I said. It never happens quite like that, I thought to myself. Eager to hear more details, I texted the seller (me in green bubble): This text gave me chills (in a good way) and immediately I thought to myself, OK -- that doesn't happen everyday! I couldn't wait to hear more about how a routine buyer inspection ended in a full-blown fireside party with n...