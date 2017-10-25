OpinionAgent

10 productivity hacks that changed my life (and real estate business)

Delegate more and harness the power of technology to make every day more efficient
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

I obsess over systems and productivity in both my professional and personal worlds. At home, I'm striving to create the most efficient way to remind my kids to do their household tasks with the perfect "chore chart." And I am always looking for opportunities to refine and improve my real estate team's workflow. I recently had the opportunity to share my top 10 productivity hacks at Inman's Luxury Connect 2017 last week at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Used in combination with a few key apps, these practical, basic tips and strategies can change the way you do business for the better. 1. Surround yourself Are you on an island, or are you surrounded? The problem: An island is awesome if you're on vacation, but lonely and limiting in the real estate business. Why do so many of us bite off more than we can chew? For some time, I was taking on too much myself as a broker-owner of my business and not delegating enough to others around me. While some people like the “lone wolf” a...

Article image credited to Nikita Vantorin/Unsplash