On the morning of Dec. 4, Alexandria, Virginia-based Realtor Abraham Walker received an email from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) stating that Walker had violated the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Standards of Practice for advertising. Those standards, 12-5 and 12-9 of the NAR Code of Ethics, require agents to clearly disclose brokerage associations in all advertising and licensure information on their webpage and other marketing platforms. The notice came with screenshots of Walker's Facebook page and website, provided by the anonymous tipster who reported him, along with a notification of that the violation would cost him $450 -- $150 of which would go toward administrative fees. Walker immediately renamed his Facebook page from "Ask A Walker A Northern Virginia Real Estate Company" to "Ask A Walker powered by Keller Williams Realty Kingstowne" to highlight the brokerage affiliation and added his and his wife's licensure information to the f...