Single-family housing construction hits 10-year high

Plagued by historically low inventory, the construction industry rallied in November with the construction of 1.297 million single-family homes, a 10-year high, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

Until today, that number had remained frustratingly out of reach since the subprime mortgage crises.

The 12.9-percent year-over-year increase in housing starts follow hard on the heels of gains made in October, when single-family home construction rose to 1.256 million units in the aftermath of powerful hurricanes over the summer that slowed activity in Texas and Florida.

This uptick was most conspicuous in the South, where new single-family home construction rose 8.4 percent, to 515 units, from the month prior. Also in the West, which was up 11.4 percent, to 224 units, according to the Census data. In both regions, construction hit a 10-year-high, unseen since July 2007.

On Tuesday, real estate industry officials lauded the surprising increases. But they also tempered their praise with concern that–despite high demand for housing, low unemployment and a robust and growing economy–new construction activity was still far below the 50-year average of 1.5 million units.

“A welcoming trend is developing in the housing sector as builders are able to bring more supply to the market on a consistent basis,” said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The latest monthly figure of near 1.3 million annualized housing starts is solid, and the growth is mostly coming both in the West and for single-family homes.” Yun continued:

“There is still more room for improvement, as the latest figure is still not yet at the long-term 50-year average of producing 1.5 million units per year. If this rising trend continues, the worst of the supply shortage could soon end, which would help slow price appreciation in 2018. That would be a huge, welcoming relief for renters seeking to become homeowners.”

Multifamily building construction, meanwhile, remained a sore spot for the real estate industry, spiraling 1.6 percent to a rate of 367,000 units in November. Building permits dropped 1.4 percent, to 1.298 million units.

