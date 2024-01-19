Listing tour and digital twin solution iGuide has updated its suite of products with a faster, cost-efficient method for creating immersive property experiences called iGuide Instant.

The lightweight marketing solution still leverages the company’s high-end Planix camera system and built-in artificial intelligence algorithms but allows photographers and creators to generate content in around 20 minutes for less than $8.00.

IGuide remains one of the most common platforms for producing online tours and interactive property models and was early to link digital walkthroughs with navigable partner floor plans.

“The value of iGuide Instant lies in its ability to deliver high-quality, immersive 3D virtual tours within minutes, at a fraction of the cost when compared to others,” said Alexander Likholyot, the CEO and co-founder of Planitar Inc. in the press release. “This empowers real estate agents to meet the growing demand for captivating virtual tours and interactive floor plans without making significant upfront investments. By leveraging iGuide Instant, real estate photographers can deliver their agents the ultimate marketing package even before leaving the property.”

The software operates in much the same fashion as iGuide’s legacy offering, using a LIDAR-equipped scanner to capture laser-accurate dimensions of each room, which also underlie the generation of the associated floor plan. Data is uploaded to Planitar servers, rapidly processed, and delivered to the agent via secure URL for sharing and distribution. Users can also access onboard analytics to track engagement and marketing efforts.

A tagging system further customizes each property scan, allowing users to apply contextual tour insight to a home’s standout features.

From virtual staging to AI-generated agents narrating home tours, the application of digital content over the physical home has greatly advanced the way agents market properties to the buying public, and iGuide has been a significant player in the trend’s maturation.

It’s no secret that buyers expect rich media content, usually 3D tours, to be a part of their search process. A 2023 Zillow buyer report found that 67 percent of online home shoppers “wished more listings had 3D tours available.”

In 2022 iGuide entered into a software collaboration with category colleague HouseLens and last year expanded its appeal to the architecture space by enabling the generation of .DWG files, a standard file type for building designers. Multi-party online tour capabilities have been part of its product since 2020 after a partnership was put together with Floorplanner.

iGuide’s parent company is Planitar, which was founded in 2013 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

