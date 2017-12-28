What to expect when you’re Connecting: Breakfast

Those of you who’ve been to Inman Connect New York know that a great breakfast will set you up for the day: it’ll wake you up, energize you and give you the fuel you need to power through those informational morning sessions.

Some love the solitude and quiet of room service at the Marriott Marquis, while others enjoy sipping their morning coffee with new friends as they compare notes for the day ahead. Whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered with a number of choice eateries in and around Times Square that’ll get you ready for conference time.

1. Junior’s (1515 Broadway [at W 45th St] | New York, NY)

World famous for their cheesecakes and located right outside the southern entrance of the Marriott Marquis, Junior’s offers volume, speedy service and a great breakfast for those looking for a robust start to the day. Not too much in the way of a healthy start here, but their pancakes are well worth the visit, as are their omelettes. Our personal favorite is their steak and eggs.

2. Ellen’s Stardust Diner (1650 Broadway [at W 51st St] | New York, NY)

Singing waitstaff and an all-day breakfast menu? What’s not to love about this multilevel, 50s-themed theater district favorite. The waffles here are amazing and prepared “ski mountain style.”(We’ll let you discover what that means on your own.) There’s plenty of room for larger groups to start their day, and it’s located just a few blocks north of Times Square.

3. Brooklyn Diner (155 W 43rd St [at Broadway] | New York, NY)

There are two of these in Midtown — one on 43rd and one on 57th. The one closest to the Marriott Marquis is on 43rd Street and Broadway. The menu here is full of comfort food, and the setting is a nostalgic, chrome-themed traditional 50s diner. It’s a little on the pricey side and opens at 8 a.m. If you have time, try their ‘Mixed Marriage’ french toast — it’s often thought of as one of the best meals in the city.

4. Bibble & Sip (253 W 51st St | New York, NY 10019-7593)

An indulgent French-themed bakery inspired by Asian cuisine, this Midtown spot is a great place to grab a quick coffee, croissant, pastry or other small bite to keep you going. Everything — from the tasty granola to the marshmallows in the hot chocolate — is made in-house.

5. Cafe Un Deux Trois (123 W 44th St | New York, NY 10036)

This bustling Midtown bistro will make you feel like you’re in Europe. It’s a favorite for local actors, and we’re all about the crab cake eggs benedict here. They also serve some pretty amazing Nutella crepes that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth. This is also a really great place for lunch.

6. Blue Dog (308 West 50th St | New York, NY 10019)

If free-range and organic fare is your thing, this is your place. They describe their food as a “carefully crafted menu of seasonal food made with organic and locally sourced contemporary ingredients.” They have a special “egg-o-holics” menu and chocolate chip pancakes that’ll have you coming back for more. Come back for lunch if you can; their “Big Mama” salads will set you up for those afternoon sessions as well.

7. Cafe Grumpy (200 West 39th St | New York, NY 10018)

Grumpy’s is tucked away in the Fashion District in an old Art Deco building just south of the Marriott Marquis on 39th Street. It’s a favorite with locals and offers some of the best brews in the city. If artisanal pours and well-crafted coffee experiences are something you’re into, this place is worth checking out. The soy lattes are highly recommended, but know that seating is limited here … you’ll most likely want to get this one to go.

8. Blue Bottle Coffee (54 W 40th St | New York, NY 10018)

West Coast attendees will appreciate this home away from home, but while Blue Bottle doesn’t have a large presence in Manhattan, the Bryant Park venue is the one to check out. Look for the large WeWork sign outside to locate the building on the southern end of Bryant Park, and grab a cup to go here. Then start your day walking back through beautiful Bryant Park, which hosts an ice rink during the winter months. Film geeks will also be able to cross the road here to The New York Public Library, which has been the setting for many film scenes, most notably Ghostbusters.

9. Rustic Table (504 W 42nd St | New York, NY 10036)

As the name suggestions, this vintage farm-to-table restaurant will have you sitting at a beautiful, old reclaimed wood table, situated in a brightly lit spot on West 42nd street, about four blocks from the hotel. Everything here is great, but if we had to pick one thing to order, it’d be their avocado smash.

10. Carve Sandwiches (760 8th Ave | New York, NY 10036)

This 8th Avenue deli never closes, and it serves some of the best bagels in Times Square. If you’re looking for a robust start to the day, then their breakfast platter is the way to go. Our favorite here is the Times Square bagel, which is smoked salmon, red onion and scallion cream cheese served on an H&H bagel. Delicious!

We hope you find these recommendations helpful in planning your upcoming trip to Connect. We’ll be sharing more tips each week in preparation for the conference in January.

Sound off in the comments if there’s something you’d like us to be recommending!

