Do you want to be an Inman Connect Ambassador?

Inman is excited to share that Ambassador selection for Inman Connect in New York (happening January 22-26, 2018) is underway, and we are thrilled to review applicants for the ICNY 2018 class!

APPLY NOW

The Connect Ambassador program has been an established initiative with the Inman Connect community and has adopted many changes over the years. Overseen by Joe Schutt and Laurie Davis, it is primarily known for live coverage of Inman events, organizing events and leading additional attendee events.

“Nothing speaks more to the values we hold dearest here at Inman than the Ambassador program,” said Matthew Shadbolt, chief product and marketing officer at Inman.

“Helpful, friendly, and always there to lend a hand, our Ambassadors embody everything that Inman works to achieve every day for the real estate industry. To provide actionable, insightful advice, to guide, nurture and grow agent and brokerage talent, and most importantly, to engage with a like-minded community that’s doing all it can to create amazing experiences for real estate customers,” he added.

Matthew Shadbolt on our incredible Inman community

What is an Inman Connect Ambassador?

Inman Ambassadors are representatives, advocates and evangelists of the Inman brand. They are real estate industry professionals selected for their insight, commitment and guidance within the real estate industry; they are individuals committed to raising the bar in real estate through education and events; they are respected among their peers and have a history of innovation, service and professional mindfulness.

What does an Inman Connect Ambassador do?

As a Connector: An Inman Ambassador should engage with other individuals, connecting them to the Inman family and putting them in touch with event vendors. Communication should happen both online and offline throughout the year and before, during and after all Inman Connect events.

As an Influencer: Inman Ambassadors are passionate “digital concierges” who document Connect events through photos, videos, live blogging, live tweeting and the use of all available social media channels to provide attendees and non-attendees the inside scoop during and after each event. They are the boots on the ground and voice of the attendees, and they represent the brand in a personal, approachable and friendly way.

As a Team Player: Inman Ambassadors are expected to participate in onsite event meetings, online and live planning and feedback sessions as requested by Inman. They are supportive of the entire Inman community and provide helpful, welcoming guidance for first timers.

As a Mentor: Experienced (3+ events) Inman Ambassadors are expected to take a lead role in mentoring new Inman Ambassadors.

As a Leader: Inman Ambassadors should be prepared to represent themselves, their company and Inman in a professional manner.

Qualifications of an Inman Connect Ambassador

Has a substantial social footprint

Is a leader, mentor and team player

Is a connector

Is well known in the real estate community

Has earned the trust of his/her peers

Holds a prominent position within his/her social circles

Understands and uses technology

Has previously attended 2-3 Inman Events

Benefits of being an Inman Connect Ambassador

Complimentary/discounted full-access pass to Inman events where you are selected to be an Ambassador.

Insider access to private Inman Facebook groups and social channels.

National promotion through press releases, social media posts and events.

Opportunity to become an Inman Contributor at the discretion of the editorial team.

Access to meet the best in the industry and connect with influential industry leaders.

The opportunity to achieve a higher profile in your local business roles across the country and across social media, and drive a new level of influence in the industry.

Possible speaking opportunities ​at Connect events.

Note: The Inman Connect Ambassador position is a volunteer position and is awarded at the discretion of the management of Inman.