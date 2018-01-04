If you are working with homeowners who are considering selling their home this winter, you may want to help them identify the renovation areas where they’ll get the best return for their dollar.

This way, you’ll add a bit of extra panache to being an awesome real estate agent and expand your reputation as the go-to agent to sell homes during any season.

Here are seven sure-fire ways to boost the value of a home in the winter.

Upgrade the bathroom

This is the improvement that every homebuyer treasures. A complete renovation is often not required. There are several relatively inexpensive ways to upgrade the bathroom.

Homeowners can replace any ancient bathroom fixtures, install recessed shelving, replace an older toilet with a low-flush model, install a new vanity countertop and freshen up the grout and/or caulking.

A wonderful add-on to any bathroom is heated tiles; for roughly $600, it’s a great way to keep those feet warm during the cold winter months and an upgrade that buyers will fall in love with.

Go green

Environmentally-friendly options are increasingly popular with house hunters. If heating and/or air-conditioning systems are old, installing energy-efficient models can result in energy savings of 30 percent or more, which is a great selling point.

A solar-powered water heater is another popular option.

Necessary landscaping and gardening

Depending the market you’re in, this is an excellent time to re-work the landscaping of a home. As you already know, many homeowners neglect this, to their detriment.

They may have a beautiful house with tons of interior upgrades — but if it’s obscured by unruly vegetation, many potential buyers won’t consider going inside to see everything the house has to offer.

I would suggest advising your client to prune overgrown trees and shrubs, weed the lawn, and keep the grass neatly trimmed. Also, placing some flowers in a pot beside the entrance is always a nice touch.

Finish the basement

Believe me, I understand this is a big-ticket item that not all sellers will be able to afford. If they do have sufficient funds available, finishing the basement is a wise move, as it significantly increases the square footage and utility of the home.

Also, if both a bathroom and kitchen are installed, the space can be transformed into a rental unit as an additional source of income for the buyer.

Paint selectively

Homesellers don’t necessarily need to paint the entire interior — unless the walls in every room are marred. Instead, redo the walls that are clearly disfigured, painting them a neutral color.

A little bored? Maybe consider a pop of color with an accent wall.

Replace the front door

If the front door is outdated or deteriorating, it should be replaced immediately. I suggest emphasizing the importance of an attractive entrance.

Obviously, the front door is something that buyers examine closely as they approach the home. So investing in a modern, high-quality front door with the right amount of charm makes abundant sense.

Eliminate eyesores

Finally, homeowners should address anything in the home that could drive away potential homebuyers. If the wallpaper in the dining room is hideous, replace or paint over it.

If there’s a broken front step, replace it. If the linoleum in the kitchen is peeling and reeks of the 1950s, install a modern hardwood or laminate floor.

All these projects are cost-effective ways of increasing the value of a seller’s home. They will attract the interest of buyers, and you’ll catch the attention of other sellers for outstanding work with homes that move quickly.

As a bonus, you get to enjoy creating a deeper relationship with your homesellers while you consult with them on improvements to their home!

Abhi Golhar is the host of Real Estate Deal Talk in Atlanta. Follow him on Instagram or connect with him on LinkedIn.