Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The Park City Board of Realtors informed the National Association of Realtors it would no longer require agents to comply with the pocket listing rule due to fear of litigation.

The trade group’s petition leans heavily on the government’s promise to close investigations into the Clear Cooperation Policy and the Participation Rule.

The repeal of Clear Cooperation, eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja writes, could cause incalculable financial damage to the industry and erode the public’s trust in real estate professionals.

Zillow President Susan Daimler spoke to Inman about supporting Clear Cooperation and what an industry without the rule could look like for real estate agents, consumers and portals.

Housing policy has gotten short shrift in the debates, with a tight focus on immigration and inflation. But the candidates’ platforms — and Project 2025 — provide more details.