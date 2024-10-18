Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Local Realtor association won’t enforce NAR Clear Cooperation

Park City, Utah | Benjamin Rascoe/ Unsplash

The Park City Board of Realtors informed the National Association of Realtors it would no longer require agents to comply with the pocket listing rule due to fear of litigation.

NAR asks Supreme Court to weigh in on DOJ fight

U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Canva

The trade group’s petition leans heavily on the government’s promise to close investigations into the Clear Cooperation Policy and the Participation Rule.

Repealing Clear Cooperation invites catastrophic legal battles

The repeal of Clear Cooperation, eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja writes, could cause incalculable financial damage to the industry and erode the public’s trust in real estate professionals.

Zillow’s Daimler: Clear Cooperation a win for agents and consumers

Zillow President Susan Daimler spoke to Inman about supporting Clear Cooperation and what an industry without the rule could look like for real estate agents, consumers and portals.

Trump, Harris housing policies emerging from the rhetoric

Housing policy has gotten short shrift in the debates, with a tight focus on immigration and inflation. But the candidates’ platforms — and Project 2025 — provide more details.

Show Comments Hide Comments
