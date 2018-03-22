Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Ecobee, a smart home device company, has released two new devices to help Amazon's Alexa control your home -- the Switch+ and the ecobee4 smart thermostat. Resembling a suburbanite-friendly version of HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey" (but lacking the homicidal tendencies), the new Switch+ is marketed as a lighting control appliance, but also plays music and helps with general lifestyle needs and tasks such as weather reports, traffic updates and adding items to shopping lists. For $99 on pre-order, the Switch+ seamlessly replaces standard light switch plates and screws. The result is an elegant, futuristic conversation starter. In addition to telling Alexa how you would like your lighting, the Switch+ can respond to its companion app or movement in the room. The device also connects to other ecobee appliances you may have in the house, such as...