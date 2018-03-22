These new devices are helping Amazon’s Alexa control your home

Ecobee and Noon are two companies offering Alexa-controlled, easy-to-install smart lighting systems that learn movements and respond to a range of requests
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • The ecobee Switch+ and Noon's smart switch are easy-to-install lighting kits that replace existing light switch plates and connect directly with Alexa.
  • The ecobee Switch+ can be bought for $99, and the Noon for $149.

Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Dive into the latest Technology affecting RE, July 17, 2018

Learn More

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Ecobee, a smart home device company, has released two new devices to help Amazon's Alexa control your home -- the Switch+ and the ecobee4 smart thermostat. Resembling a suburbanite-friendly version of HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey" (but lacking the homicidal tendencies), the new Switch+ is marketed as a lighting control appliance, but also plays music and helps with general lifestyle needs and tasks such as weather reports, traffic updates and adding items to shopping lists. For $99 on pre-order, the Switch+ seamlessly replaces standard light switch plates and screws. The result is an elegant, futuristic conversation starter. In addition to telling Alexa how you would like your lighting, the Switch+ can respond to its companion app or movement in the room. The device also connects to other ecobee appliances you may have in the house, such as...

Article image credited to pianodiaphragm / Shutterstock