Preview: Hacker Connect at ICSF18

We’ve all heard the complaints that real estate is slow to innovate and adapt when it comes to technology.

In a world where everyone is used to accessing answers immediately through on-demand services, the chasm between what’s expected and real estate tech products that can integrate and provide a seamless customer experience is getting wider and wider.

Hacker Connect will focus on looking at these problems through the lens of the customer, with content that gives real estate technology developers, engineers, designers and IT directors a deep look into how these customer-centric problems can and are already being solved with practical examples.

On Tuesday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you’ll learn from developers deeply involved in solving these problems, hear some of the challenges and, most importantly, understand the customer much more effectively.

Topics will include:

Voice assistants and the future of real estate search

Technology show and tell: How we are focusing on customers

Dealing with the MLS: A developer’s perspective

API lightning talks: Here is what my AI can do for you and your customers

The UX of RE applications from a customer perspective

… and many more.

By the time you get back home, you’ll have a clear picture of what lies ahead for the industry and what to do about it, as well as hundreds of new connections and an unprecedented amount of support, insight and guidance from our community.

