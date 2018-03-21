Spring Forward: Kendyl Young’s secrets to winning listings

This Spring, Inman is obsessing over helping you to tune-up your listings business, with actionable insights, the best advice from top agents, and hundreds of helpful stories from all over the world. Interested in sharing your advice and insights with us? Reach out to me at matthew@inman.com.

Don’t forget that we’ll also be focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy them here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

We recently had the opportunity to chat with Kendyl Young, broker-owner of Diggs, based in Los Angeles. Kendyl shared with us the tactics and approaches she uses to grow her business, stay ahead of the competition, and manage her time most effectively.

What are the three most effective things you do every day to grow your business?

I focus on opportunities to talk to real people in real time. I am either calling, meeting or attending some sort of event or happening where I talk to people, develop or deepen relationships and find ways to be “of service,” aka, useful and valuable.

I write at least two handwritten note cards a day. It helps me to take my eyes off myself and focus on others. Plus, who doesn’t love getting handwritten note cards in the mail?

I read. A lot. Books, articles, and, yes, social media posts from thoughtful and interesting business people and community members. If you have great mental filters (to ignore the trolls and position defenders) you can expand your horizons and gain new perspectives.

Kendyl Young gives her listing presentation from start to finish LIVE on stage at the Skirball Center

What tactics do you use for driving referrals and winning listing presentations?

We are very intentional about finding ways to surprise, delight and “wow” our customers and sphere of influence every day. We are less about the grand, sweeping gesture and more about the consistent and small actions that make our client and community lives easier or better.

We win listings two ways. We demonstrate deep expertise and mastery of all the aspects of a transaction — education of the client, preparation, marketing, logistics, negotiation and problem-solving. Then we present everything from the perspective of “what’s in it for the client” rather than how great we are.

How do you handle working with sellers on pricing?

We start with macro trends and move down into their specific home and how it relates to today’s marketplace. We show the seller how buyers think about value and guide the sellers in an exercise that helps them see, clearly, the price range their home fits into. Then we explain the strategy of setting a list price and let them choose a list price based on the sales experience they desire.

Kendyl Young on ‘What Analytics Can Say’

What’s the best piece of advice you ever heard?

It’s not about the tools. It’s about the relationships.

If an agent should stop doing one thing today, what would it be?

Stop acting and reacting without thought or strategy. I am as addicted to shiny objects and new ideas as the next agent, but I know my overall strategy. I add the “things” that add value to my strategy and set aside any that do not.

Want to connect with Kendyl? You can find her on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can also contact Kendyl at her office address:

Diggs, 3819 Ocean View Blvd, Montrose, CA 91020

Email Matthew Shadbolt