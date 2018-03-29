The venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has invested $3 million in seed funding into Skyline AI, an Israeli company that uses artificial intelligence to help real estate professionals identify the right time to buy or sell properties, as TechCrunch first reported. Skyline AI, which was founded in 2017, works by mining data from various records and using AI and machine learning technology to evaluate different situations in the real estate market. Some of its primary uses include foretelling future property values as well as making decisions about when to sell, renovate, or raise the cost of rent. "AI works similarly to how the brain works in trying to create a machine gut feeling," Guy Zipori, Skyline AI's co-founder and CEO, told Inman. " Eventually, it can create a better picture of the real estate assets and what can happen to those assets." Here's how it works: the platform functions as a real estate map and dataset. It draws information about properties from 130 sources...