Spring Cleaning

5 new tax changes your investor clients will want to know

How like-kind exchanges, sales and carried interest are impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

Big plans for business in 2018?
Give yourself the tools to own the new year at Connect SF, July 17-20, 2018

Learn More

The new tax law or 2017 “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” includes five changes that every real estate agent and broker should know for their serious real estate investor clients. Because real estate is all about building relationships, your education on these tax changes is a must for 2018 sales. And the more you know about the tax plan changes, the more likely you are to close deals with these high-end clients.

Article image credited to Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash