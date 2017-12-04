My top 10 predictions for real estate in 2018

Two years ago as we approached the year 2016, I predicted Donald Trump would be elected President. My crystal ball hasn't always been so prescient. Last year I guessed that in 2017 Zillow would expand overseas and NAR would pick a woman CEO (stupid me). I was right about the soaring housing market and Redfin’s public offering, but otherwise this year did not unfold exactly as I had anticipated. Ibuyer Opendoor is indeed growing but at a much slower pace than I expected. Consider this a warning about this year’s predictions for 2018. Here goes. 1. Tax reform legislation, which will be signed by President Trump by the end of this year, will be amended next year and Congress will give back the homeownership bennies taken away in the original bill. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) will take credit for using its steroids-like political muscle to manipulate the politicians. 2. Speaking of NAR, the powerful trade group will not squash RPR or Upstream. A fan of Bruce ...