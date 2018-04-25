Stribling & Associates has developed Stribling Analytics, an interactive online platform that offers real-time housing data to all. The brokerage said it was the first program of its kind to cover current inventory, contracts signed and recorded sales metrics across most of NYC.
- NYC indie brokerage, Stribling & Associates is making its data on current contracts and other real-time sales information available to consumers and agents.
