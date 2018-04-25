Stribling & Associates launches live data center for NYC agents and consumers alike

It's the first program of its kind to cover current inventory and sales metrics across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens
by Staff Writer
Today 7:48 A.M.
  • NYC indie brokerage, Stribling & Associates is making its data on current contracts and other real-time sales information available to consumers and agents.

Stribling & Associates has developed Stribling Analytics, an interactive online platform that offers real-time housing data to all. The brokerage said it was the first program of its kind to cover current inventory, contracts signed and recorded sales metrics across most of NYC.

Article image credited to Damian Zaleski/Unsplash