Boosting diversity and inclusion has become a top priority for many professionals around the world, and real estate, of course, is no exception.

Diversity is becoming a critical business practice that supports a vibrant workplace culture and a successful problem-solving environment. So, it’s something brokerages need to pay close attention to.

Below are three steps real estate brokerages can take to improve their workplace diversity.

Ditch quotas

A mixture of cultures, backgrounds and abilities in your workforce bring different experiences and talent, which increases innovation and perspective.

Local and national minority organizations are great places to strengthen and cultivate relationships with diverse groups of real estate professionals.

These organizations include:

Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)

National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP)

National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)

National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)

National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB)

If your office operates under workforce representation quotas – ditch them. A diverse and inclusive culture should be a continuum.

Everyone loves to work for a company acknowledged for treating its employees well; if that’s you, make sure potential candidates know this.

Don’t be afraid to get creative – if you have a workspace that’s unique among your competition, use it to attract new talent.

Engage and retain employees

When employees feel engaged, they’re committed to their team and their company. Be an open organization where team members of all backgrounds, religious beliefs and sexual orientations can be who they are.

A work environment in which employees understand their individual roles and know how they impact the company creates a sense of purpose and responsibility.

Team members bring unique skills and strengths to the table. Empowering employees to discover their potential, through conferences and other development opportunities, shows them that you’re invested in them.

Create events and activities that celebrate your team members’ history and culture. Employees leave when there’s not a concentrated effort on keeping them involved and feeling valued.

By building an inclusive environment for your team, you’re developing stronger networks and connections for your business, which will curb the cost of expensive turnovers.

Think community involvement

Giving energy, money and attention to your community will help it thrive, which will not only strengthen where you live, work and play but also make you more attractive to potential employees.

Develop strategic relationships with diverse organizations and groups within your community, including faith-based organizations, nonprofits and local government agencies (police, fire and schools).

Community involvement is also an easy way to boost morale and company culture — it gets team members out of the office and interacting with each other for a cause they care about and support.

People make decisions with their head and their heart, so make sure your talent and client base is represented in all aspects of the business, including leadership.

If you have any questions or would like more information on how the Quicken Loans Agent Relations team can help you grow your business, call (888) 980-4601 or email us at AgentRelations@QuickenLoans.com. You can also visit us at RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com. Experts from the Quicken Loans Diversity and Inclusion and Talent Brand teams provided insight for this article.