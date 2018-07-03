How to guide your clients through the next market downturn

The words “housing market downturn” can spark fear in the hearts of consumers and real estate agents alike. However, experienced real estate agents know the U.S. housing market goes through cycles.
Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco
Comments
Related Articles
The 2008 U.S. housing market crash was a powerful and pervasive force that reshaped many parts of our economy. Although the negative impacts — such as foreclosures, loss of workforce, shuttering of banks and market volatility — are held as prime examples, the impacts on the real estate technology space are far less understood.
Frank, a smart and tech-savvy Denver homeowner, thought he’d skip the agent commission and sell his house himself. He researched his home’s property value, found a buyer and got the house under contract. It seemed like a done deal.
Even after a year in which hurricanes devastated thousands of homes across the U.S., the numbers of people not able to make mortgage payments has gone down.
In the decade since the subprime housing crisis sunk the United States into recession, triggered the foreclosure of 1.2 million homes and caused the collapse of Lehman Brothers, home values across the West Coast have fully recovered while others still struggle to rebound.