Keeping it real: How to set goals and achieve them

The secret is knowing what you have control over, digging in and working as hard as you can
by
Today 11:27 A.M.

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

On this edition of “Keeping it real,” a recurring series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses the importance of setting goals and how to achieve them. Listen, as Lorimer shares the techniques he used while climbing to the top as a successful record producer and how he continued to use them while becoming an equally successful real estate entrepreneur. 