Especially as a new real estate agent, it’s critical to capture leads from your sphere of influence through social media.

Go after people who have an affinity for social media first.

There’s an simple rule of thirds that applies to social media. Split your posting into three groups. One-third of your posts should be:

Personal: About your life in your off time

Industry-related: Market updates, up-and-coming area projects, etc.

You working in your industry: You at open houses, inspections, closings

This is an older rule of thumb that really helped me when I was starting out in my career.

You, of course, then have to prospect. So you’ll post on social media, and then you’ll reach out. Post, and reach out. Rinse, and repeat.

People will start to recognize you and your role in real estate. Then you’ll nurture those seeds into trees and eventually an orchard.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.