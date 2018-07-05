How can agents, tech companies and brokerages all move Faster, Better, Together? Learn how this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Buy your ticket here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Does it make more sense to make connections with people online or in person when you’re a real estate agent and need to work at scale? Well, the nice thing about being a real estate agent is having the options to do whatever you want, even if it’s not exactly what everybody else is doing. And Mark Slade, a top agent in Maplewood, New Jersey, does a little bit of everything.

He’ll be one of three panelists sharing their secrets on stage at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, for a special session on how to dominate with demand generation, no matter what your style or preference.

After working as an executive vice president in the fashion business and experiencing the fallout of three downsizings, Slade tried his hand at real estate — but he was strapped for cash at first. “Some of the things that cost money to do, that wasn’t me — couldn’t do it. So I was all about hand-to-hand combat,” he said.

Today, he does a little bit of everything: Facebook ads; Zillow leads; blogging; YouTube; videos; and one-on-one connections with people, too, including old-school handwritten notes and pop-bys. And he makes sure that his closing gifts are meaningful for his clients. “I’m not a believer in giving gift certificates or bottles of champagne that evaporate,” he noted. “I bought one client a mailbox, and another client who was really into entertaining got a beautiful serving tray.”

Slade will share his other tips for managing a balanced marketing strategy at the demand generation session featuring real estate agents who’ve figured out how to make it work — all happening only at Inman Connect San Francisco.

