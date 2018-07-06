How can agents, tech companies and brokerages all move Faster, Better, Together? Learn how this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Buy your ticket here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

When you’re starting out from scratch in a new market, sometimes it helps to do everything from scratch, which was Sue “Pinky” Benson’s strategy — or, rather, life situation — when she moved to Naples, Florida, from the rural part of Tampa about three years ago.

“Three years ago in March, we lost our son,” Benson explained. “When you go through that amount of grief, you’re functioning day-to-day, let alone month-to-month. If I had analyzed the market and realized how many agents and offices there are here, I would have been scared. But I was starting over, period.”

She'll share her story and explain how she did it at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Benson started working on building a community real estate page, and then a friend suggested creating videos for the community. “That was my strategy: Start figuring out what’s going on in your community,” she said. And that’s exactly what she did. Now, she’s got leads coming in from her website, her phone is ringing, and her Naples empire is solidifying.

For other agents moving to a new market, Benson thinks they should start small and get to know one neighborhood at a time instead of diving in wholesale and feeling overwhelmed as a result.

“Don’t over-analyze the situation,” she advised. “Take it one day at a time; go and do a field trip into a different neighborhood once a week, write down what you like, and the pros and cons, and have something to refer to at a later time. That way, you’re getting to know your community without the pressure of having a buyer with you.”

Hear how Benson built up her business after starting from scratch in a new market at Inman Connect San Francisco this July.

