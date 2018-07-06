Does dual agency have a future in real estate?

To stay above-board here are 6 best-practice tips
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

Dual agency has come under fire as of late, and because of its potential to create a conflict of interest, one western Canadian province banned the practice earlier this summer to protect consumers.

Article image credited to Zolo Realty