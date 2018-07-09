The secret to lead generation this summer is consistency

Summer might be a time of fun and sun, but your business never goes on vacation. Even if you’re a solo operation, your business should stay in motion whether you’re out of the office for a few days—or a few weeks.

So what do you do when you want to take some well-deserved time off? Here are a few tips to keep your business humming.

Plan your marketing

When you work by referral, lead generation comes in the form of consistent contact with your clients. Even though people are busier in the summer, they’re also more social, so schedule client lunches or parties around your time off.

While personal communication—phone calls, lunches, email—allows you to deepen your relationships with your clients, providing valuable information via mail will keep you on their minds between calls and meetings. You’ll be the one they think of when they or their family and friends are thinking of buying or selling a home. In addition to providing useful information, your marketing materials reaffirm your expertise and character. Plan these materials several months ahead of time or subscribe to a service that creates them for you, to help you remain consistent while you’re away.

Track your activities

Tracking helps you make consistency a habit. When you track your proactive lead generation activities each day, the process becomes automatic. Not only that, you’ll always know what you need to do each day, especially if you’re using a CRM that helps you optimize your business. Although you won’t be tracking your activities while you’re away, getting in the habit beforehand will make your return to work more efficient and productive—you’ll already know what to do when you get back to the office.

Connect with other high-achieving professionals

We learn a lot from the experiences of others. Networking with other successful agents—either at an event or through a professional group—will help you learn about the strategies they use to maintain consistency and help their businesses thrive during the summer months. Take what you learn and implement a few of those strategies in your business as well.

Remember, consistency is critical now more than ever; it helps you generate the leads that become the clients you’ll serve during the fall and winter months, when the market slows down. After all, the clients you consistently connect with will continue to refer you, even while you’re away from the office.

