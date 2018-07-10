HomePrezzo entering US market with new listing and CMA video features

Australian company has updated its video marketing tools with automated listing videos, templates and CRM integrations
by Staff Writer
Today 2:45 A.M.
  • Listing videos are automated via data connection with agent's CRM to pull in property data.
  • In addition to new templates and sharing tools, HomePrezzo includes customization of videos for CMAs.

Australia-based HomePrezzo has updated its video marketing tools with automated listing videos, templates and CRM integrations. The company will announce services in the U.S. at Inman Connect San Francisco 2018.

Article image credited to Your Design / Shutterstock.com