Australia-based HomePrezzo has updated its video marketing tools with automated listing videos, templates and CRM integrations. The company will announce services in the U.S. at Inman Connect San Francisco 2018.
- Listing videos are automated via data connection with agent's CRM to pull in property data.
- In addition to new templates and sharing tools, HomePrezzo includes customization of videos for CMAs.
