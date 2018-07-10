Good news for homeowners with mortgages: the number of people who are falling delinquent on their mortgage payments keeps getting lower, according to a new report published today by CoreLogic.
Get smarter. Grow your referral network at Inman Connect San Francisco
Limited seating still available, July 17-20
Comments
Related Articles
With many expressing dissatisfaction about the speed of the current loan approval process, artificial intelligence (AI) may soon play a major role in deciding how much mortgage one can get.
CoreLogic released its annual CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and Forecast, which looks at how housing costs change over different years.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved details on Thursday of a $616 million disaster recovery plan for the state of Florida.
If you’re living in San Francisco, $117,400 a year might still not be enough to get you out of the low-income category as determined by HUD.