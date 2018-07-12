Where are the best-run (and worst-run) cities in America?

Not only does Idaho have the best potatoes, it has some of the nation’s best-run cities, too. According to WalletHub’s latest study, Nampa, which is west of Boise, is the most efficient city, thanks to a ranking of 70 (out of 150) for the quality of city services and the best total budget per capita.

Provo, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; and Missoula, Montana, rounded out the top five with top-notch budgets and a high quality of city services that include education, health, safety, infrastructure and pollution control.

On the other hand, Gulfport, Mississippi; San Francisco, California; New York City, New York; Detroit, Michigan; and Washington, D.C., were ranked as the worst-run cities.

The nation’s capital was dead last in the best total budget per capita and came in at 90 for the quality of city services. It seems the city’s low education (No. 136) and health care (No. 124) scores were responsible for its spot as the least efficient city among the nation’s 150 largest metros.

The University of Utah assistant professor of city and metropolitan planning Ivis García, Ph.D., said larger cities, such as Washington, D.C., New York City and San Francisco, struggle to properly serve a rapidly growing and diversifying population that has an array of needs. Garcia suggests that city officials take cultural competency training classes so they can better serve communities of color.