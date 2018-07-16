Veteran broker joins eXp to oversee Arizona operations

Holly Mabery, a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, is joining eXp Realty as Arizona Broker and will oversee the real estate company’s brokerage operations in Arizona.

Mabery told Inman that getting to be part of a company that’s growing exponentially and contributing to something bigger was a major draw.

“When I started researching where I wanted to take my career — looking at what eXp offers and being so agent-centric but really focused on serving the consumer as well as how they are utilizing technology — it just seemed like a no-brainer,” she said.

Mabery will serve as the state-designated broker for Arizona and assist other agents in building their businesses, managing risk, overseeing files and working with the Arizona Department of Real Estate to make sure everything the agents do is on the straight and narrow.

Her first day was on Monday, and already she loves the virtual campus, which she said is like being in a video game.

“To get to hear from our CEO and owner what’s going on leadership-wise at 8 a.m. with people all over the nation was really cool and didn’t require me to get on a plane and battle hotels and all of that craziness,” she said.

Outside of it simply being very cool, she also said it’s led to a very open office environment, something she’s been seeing less of the industry.

“This platform just seems to elevate that [openness] in a way I have not seen in other companies,” she said. “This seems to pull agents together to be able to share in a way that maybe they haven’t been able to in the last 15 years.”

Prior to joining eXp, Mabery was the president of the Arizona Association of Realtors and co-creator of the Arizona Realtors Leadership Training Academy as well as an associate broker at Realty One Group Mountain Desert.

With the hire of Mabery, former Arizona Broker Jim Nuth was promoted to regional operations manager for eXp Realty. The company said his responsibilities will include risk management and creating processes and systems to provide premier service to eXp Realty agents.

“Holly brings a contagious enthusiasm for all things real estate, and we are excited to bring her skills and passion to eXp Realty,” said Stacey Onnen, senior vice president of brokerage operations in a statement.

“We also couldn’t be happier that Jim remains on our team. His knowledge, commitment and humor will provide a superior level of support to all of our brokers.”

