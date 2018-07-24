5 things this luxury real estate brochure gets right

You don’t have to be gimmicky to stand out from a crowd. Case in point, this elegant luxury real estate brochure from top-producing Wolfe-Bouc Group in Denver, Colorado.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
We’ve scoured the social media guides, tracked down the experts and sifted through the flashy add-ons to bring you the top 10 hidden Facebook features, tips and tricks every real estate agent should know in 2018.
All real estate agents worth their salt are familiar with “calls to action,” but knowing the phrase and putting it into practice in your marketing messages are two completely different things.
Peter Lorimer tackles the ever-important question: What is one of the most effective ways to market and tailor a campaign?
“Starter home for small family,” “DM me for details,” “Bachelor’s pad,” “Adult community” and “Your professional Realtor” — what do all of these social media captions have in common? They may make a big ol’ mess of your business.