Blocked, banned, fined: Avoid these 3 social media blunders

“Starter home for small family,” “DM me for details,” “Bachelor’s pad,” “Adult community” and “Your professional Realtor” — what do all of these social media captions have in common? They may make a big ol’ mess of your business.
Like many of us, if I had a dollar for every time I engaged my mouth before consulting my brain, I would be a very rich woman! When reflecting on conversations past, there are plenty of things I wish I could take back.
When it comes to using social media as a business tool, real estate professionals have an array of strategies, tactics and platforms at their fingertips.
We’ve had so many questions come in lately about social media. As you try to step up your game for the spring market, this is a great time to look at what’s working and what’s not in your marketing plan.
We’re all guilty. At one point (for some over and over), we all commit various crimes related to our online presence and social media platforms.