Peter Lorimer tackles the ever-important question: What is one of the most effective ways to market and tailor a campaign?
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
Listen in as Peter Lorimer shares the techniques he used while climbing to the top as a successful record producer and how he continued to use them while becoming an equally successful real estate entrepreneur.
On this edition of “Keeping it real,” a new series on Inman, Peter Lorimer sits down with Gary Gold, one of the agents who sold the Playboy Mansion. Gold shares his biggest secrets to success and how to achieve it.
Which is more important, the company brand or the agent’s personal brand? In this video, Peter Lorimer discusses company brand versus personal brand and what agents should do.
Tune in to Peter Lorimer’s ICSF 2017 session for tips and takeaways for branding yourself and establishing a unique identity whether you work for yourself or a big company.