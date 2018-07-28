Why being a Realtor means you should be a conservationist

Illinois Realtors and The Prairie State Conservation Coalition are coming together to help our planet
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

“Under all is the land.” These are the first five words of the preamble of the Realtor Code of Ethics. When you boil it down, the essence of our commercial and residential real estate industry is all about the land.

Article image credited to Anna Omelchenko / Shutterstock.com