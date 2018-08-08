6 tips for throwing a successful first-time homebuyer event

Throwing a successful first-time homebuyer event can be tricky. In addition to deciding the method of registration, location, ambiance and speakers, you’ve got to consider the agenda, topics and a follow-up plan. Here are six steps to make it less overwhelming.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
It’s no secret that people show their approval of others and conform their actions in the form of feedback, likes, reviews, becoming followers and even joining in other people’s causes. When it comes to showcasing your brand, taking advantage of this phenomenon, known as social proof, is a no-brainer.
First and foremost, to have stellar photography for your listing, you have to find a real estate photographer who knows how to capture the home in all of its glory. Let’s go over the most important considerations.
A well-designed and well-placed sign won’t only guarantee more foot traffic to your open house, but it also sends a clear message to prospective sellers that you’ve got your marketing together. Agents who invest in their sign strategy benefit from more potential buyers and exposure to the entire community.
You created a real estate team because you wanted to offer customers a unique service, and you do. You probably also sought to take others under your wing, and help them to excel like you have. Most importantly, you wanted your clients to understand that you have a solid group of agents who share your dedication to providing superior service.