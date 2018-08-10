Spruce raises $15.6 million in new Series A-1 funding round

The chief executive of the title insurance and escrow startup, Patrick Burns, believes the real estate industry is overdependent on paper
by
Today 12:28 P.M.

Spruce, a startup providing digital title insurance, escrow and closing services, has raised $15.6 million in Series A-1 funding

Article image credited to NordWood Themes on Unsplash and Spruce