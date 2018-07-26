Radius, an agent social network, raises $4M in Series A round

Formerly known as Agentdesks, the social network facilitates real estate referrals between agents
Radius, a social network and referral platform for agents, just raised $4 million from venture capital firm NFX and Trulia founder Pete Flint.

