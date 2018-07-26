Radius, a social network and referral platform for agents, just raised $4 million from venture capital firm NFX and Trulia founder Pete Flint.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Radius, a social network and referral platform for agents, just raised $4 million from venture capital firm NFX and Trulia founder Pete Flint.
Comments
Related Articles
It’s the home of technology giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, so it’s no surprise Seattle nailed the top spot on WalletHub’s ‘Best Big Cities’ list.
More than two-thirds of the most competitive markets in the U.S. are in Washington and California, according to a Redfin ranking.
There are many factors that could derail a real estate transaction. Real estate agents must consciously avoid unnecessary complications whenever possible. It isn’t always possible, but by dedicating ourselves to a few rules of etiquette, we can establish a solid foundation for sustained success.
Nearly 80 percent of homebuyers would choose a good school district over a dream home, skimping on amenities like a big backyard or updated kitchen.