Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Peter Brewer

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Peter Brewer has been a fixture at Inman events for years. The Australian real estate professional takes time out of his extremely busy schedule to attend Inman Connect events regularly, and if you’ve ever run into him at one of those events, you already know about his ability to make friends from all walks of life.

What is your goal as an ICNY19 Ambassador?

Build new relationships and solidify existing relationships. Give new attendees the confidence to network, and open doors for them that have previously been opened for me.

Who has been the most memorable/impactful speaker(s) you’ve seen at Connect and why?

Billy Ekofo. Raw and from the heart. Absolute authenticity. True story, not embellished. Impactful. And the speech tied back to each of us being better human beings and caring for those around us.

What is your best Connect productivity hack/tip?

1. Don’t worry about taking notes. Record the sessions using “Just Press Record,” focus on the speakers, and send the audio files of the sessions you enjoyed to rev.com to be transcribed.

2. Do a Twitter search of the #icny hashtag and review the tweets for the highlights that the Ambassadors share from many sessions.

3. Buddy up with two or three colleagues, roster the sessions around, and share the key learnings from each session with each other. You’ll get three times the content and learnings.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

The emergence of a new generation of sales professionals who know nothing other than a digital world, and who use video, targeted online marketing, and eat sleep and breathe digital tools, as their way of life. They will start to dominate even more as many traditional agents continue to snub new behaviors, criticize new models and refuse to look outside their own vacuum.



