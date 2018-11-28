Artifakt Digital is a creative marketing and website development firm for real estate agents. The Toronto, Ontario-based marketing agency has more than 120 real estate clients and an average project cost of $25,000. According to the company’s CEO, Andre Bodnar, 70 percent of his business comes from agents in the United States.
Artifakt Digital wants to show agents a better way to get online leads
Toronto-based Artifakt Digital is a 10-year-old creative agency that focuses on website solutions for real estate offices
Comments