12 basic rules of online marketing

In today’s ever-changing, digital marketing landscape, you have to have an online presence, or you’ll get passed by. But not knowing where to start and feeling like you have to do it all to be successful leaves many real estate agents frustrated and intimidated at the thought of implementing a new online marketing plan. Are you considering online marketing? Here are 12 simple rules to get you started. Make goals, and stick to them Think about why you want to take your marketing online and what you want to accomplish. Don't do it simply because everyone else is. Make sure your online marketing plan is in sync with your overall business goals. Identify your ideal client Many businesses outside of the real estate industry spend time identifying their ideal client. Your real estate business should be no different. Spend time thinking about the type of people you like to work with. Ask yourself where this group spends their time, what they read and where they shop. ...