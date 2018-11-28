Better Homes and Gardens expands into Texas, Arkansas

Right off the heels of its expansion into central New Jersey earlier this month, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announced its latest extension partnership, this time in Texarkana, Texas.

The real estate franchise is launching the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity venture, which is being spearheaded by two local industry veterans.

One of the brokers, Teresa Liepman, explains that the new brokerage looks “to capitalize on its education-centric culture” when it comes to training agents in new markets. Liepman’s training will encourage Infinity-affiliated to pursue a “service above self” model.

“Building a talented team has been essential to our success, and each agent offers their unique capabilities,” said Liepman, a broker-owner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity. “I’ve worked hard to support a culture that enables my agents to grow and joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the next step in that endeavor.”

Realogy-owned BHG’s Texas offshoot will serve a wide swath of Texarkana, which will include surrounding the towns of Redwater, Wake Village, Hooks and New Boston, along with Arkansas’ Miller and Little River Counties.

President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Sherry Chris has been busy building the aforementioned local ventures during her tenure. Despite Realogy’s recent losses (the company recorded a $3 million decrease in franchise revenue from the third quarter of 2017 to 2018, the parent company seems determined to push for growth, especially in developing markets such as the pocket communities Texas and New Jersey.

“Teamwork is one of the key tenets of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, and Teresa’s commitment to her agents blends seamlessly with our core values,” Chris said of the announcement. “Her pledge to building a well-balanced brokerage that focuses first and foremost on client relationships has been key to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity’s continued growth, and we look forward to supporting them as they leverage their strong customer-focused approach to become the local leader in real estate.”

The BHGRE network currently boasts 12,000 associates across 360 offices in the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Bahamas, with an expansion to Australia and New Zealand announced earlier in the year. The number is expected to grow further as the company adds more local franchises to its portfolio.

