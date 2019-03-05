Now that his skates are firmly planted in Los Angeles, hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk is hoping to fetch $18 million for his New Jersey home, modeled to look like a storybook castle.

Kovalchuk, who has recently signed a contract with the Los Angeles Kings, listed the 22,000-square-foot property in Alpine for $17.999 million. Michelle Pais of Signature Realty NJ is the real estate agent selling the house.

The home is located at 10 Frick Drive and is only a short drive from midtown Manhattan. The house has all the features of a castle out of a fairy tale — wide windows, turrets, iron gates and carefully landscaped gardens. While the house also has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, the real estate agency is not releasing any photos of the home’s interior.

The interior floor plan shows the property has a movie theatre, an indoor pool and several balconies.

Kovalchuk, who was born in Russia and drafted into the National Hockey League in 2001, had been living in the home with his wife Nicole and their four children while he played for the New Jersey Devils.

But while Kovalchuk purchased the property for just $4 million in 2010, time will tell whether a buyer will go for such a high listing price.

Email Veronika Bondarenko