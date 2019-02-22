CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is selling his Hamptons home

Well-known CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his wife have put their beautiful property in the Hamptons on the market for $2.9 million.

The home, located at 74 Corrigan Street in Southampton, New York, is a shingle-style resort property in the middle of the Hamptons. Known for providing prime-time political commentary, Cuomo comes from a long lineage of power — he is the son of former New York governor Mario and brother of current governor Andrew.

Harald Grant, of Sotheby’s International Real Estate, is the listing broker tasked with selling the property. The property, which is owned by Cuomo and his Purist magazine editor wife Cristina, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wooden front deck.

The house “is convenient to everything in Southampton Village, from ocean beaches to in-town shopping and dining,” the listing reads.

The house, covered in traditional wooden shingles, is done in typical resort style — it sits on 0.6 acres of land and has a large backyard with a vegetable garden, a pool, a patio and an outdoor shower.

Cuomo’s fame also means that the couple had to take certain measures to protect their privacy – large, perfectly-trimmed hedges surround the property and shield it from the inquisitive eyes of onlookers.

Email Veronika Bondarenko