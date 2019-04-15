Who has time for conferences? You do!

Your to-do list is a mile long, not to mention managing your life outside of real estate. But the job of a real estate agent doesn’t start and stop with the transaction. It’s been proven that agents who invest back into their business, especially with training and continued education, will have more success.

“It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve been in the business, there’s always something new to learn or skills and experience that you can build on,” said Mark Pessin, Vice President of Learning and Support for Realty ONE Group. “Continued education is key to extending your career and successful agents make it a point to seek out new learning opportunities.”

Let this be the first reason you sign up and attend a conference or event. But if you need more, here are five reasons to add a convention to your 2019 calendar.

1. Jumpstart business

If you’re experiencing a lull in new leads, aligning your thoughts to core business practices and the potential for success may be exactly what you need to kickstart business. Being in a room with other agents can also renew your motivation to hit the pavement and generate more leads in new or more traditional ways.

2. Understand trends

Most conventions feature sessions on what’s trending in real estate, whether it’s marketing, social media or technology. You can read about these trends online but hearing about them firsthand from the experts will give you an edge over other agents. Even better if these sessions are led by the creators of the platforms or trends or the agents who have had success and are willing to share their experiences.

3. One takeaway could cover your cost

You may take home pages full of notes from a good conference or convention, but we know that we only retain a small percentage of what we learn and most of us will never refer back to our notes. Here’s the real key: if you leave with even one takeaway that brings in a referral or a lead, that commission could cover the cost of your registration fee. Wouldn’t that be worth it?

4. Referrals, referrals, referrals

Yes, the education and training at most of these events is top-notch. But the fringe benefit of attendance is networking with agents from all over the country. It’s a living, breathing, active referral network and the best part is that you’re able to connect with agents face to face. Make a point to follow-up either online or in an email to solidify the new connection and the potential for a referral.

5. Be inspired

A great keynote speaker or a compelling panelist can inspire you in unanticipated ways. It may not be the reason you attend, but inspiration can rekindle your passion for business and life. If you can channel that passion, you’ll see the benefits for weeks and months after the event.

