Total Expert, a company that specializes in marketing software for the banking industry, announced a new tool today that will let users draw on data to create custom marketing campaigns for individuals throughout their lives and as they reach a stage of considering homeownership.

Journey Creator, as the tool is called, is designed to let banks and lenders craft marketing campaigns around major events in consumers’ lives. It draws on data to identify those life events, and the company believes the end result will be that financial professionals “are continually engaging consumers with relevant content and always adding value,” according to a Total Expert statement.

Total Expert CEO Joe Welu added in the statement that Journey Creator should boost users’ bottom line and is “a game changer for how banks and lenders are doing business and spending their time and money.”

“A 5 percent increase in customer retention produces more than a 25 percent increase in profit, showing just how critical it is for banks and lenders to cultivate customers for life,” he added.

Users of Journey Creator will have access to drag-and-drop features that are meant to streamline the creation of marketing campaigns, as well as “global tracking to give them an intelligent, 360-degree view of the customer and partner lifecycle.” Journey Creator also includes automation features, though the company did not go into further detail on how all of these various aspects of the tool specifically work.

In any case, Welu said that the tool should ultimately help salespeople “form deeper, more personalized relationships and engage with consumers organically throughout their lifetime in a wholistic fashion.”

The launch of Journey Creator comes about six months after Minneapolis-based Total Expert announced that it closed a round of Series B funding worth $20 million. That brought the company’s total haul since launching in 2012 to $34 million.

Total Expert has done business with U.S. Bank, LoanDepot, and Guaranteed Rate, among other top lenders. Its main product is what it calls the Marketing Operating System (MOS), which helps manage leads and monitors engagement with customers.

According to Total Expert’s statement Wednesday, Journey Creator will now become “the centerpiece of the MOS.”

