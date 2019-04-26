The National Association of Realtors has added a new position to its integrated marketing communications team according an announcement made on Thursday. Twenty-year entertainment industry veteran Alicia Bailey has been hired as NAR’s first-ever director of creative and marketing strategy, effective May 6.

“Alicia brings nearly 20 years of content, brand and communications experience that will elevate the quality of our marketing and member communications,” said NAR chief marketing and communications officer Victoria Gillespie in a prepared statement. “She will be integral in ensuring consistent branding and messaging across the organization.”

Before coming to NAR, Bailey worked on the creative and marketing teams for The Oprah Winfrey Show, House Hunters, Love It or List It, and Steve Harvey. Most recently, she served as the creative director for Pickler & Ben, a lifestyle and entertainment show hosted by country singer Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron.

“I am excited to take on this new role at NAR and use my wealth of marketing, branding and creative experience to tell compelling stories on behalf of our members and property owners,” said Bailey of her new role at NAR. “I look forward to further building NAR’s brand, creating value for our members and amplifying our voice in the real estate industry.”

Bailey’s hiring is the latest in a string of moves by NAR to bolster its creative, content and marketing strategy. Chief marketing and communications director Victoria Gillespie was the first new marketing team hire in Oct. 2018. In March, NAR hired Mantill Williams and Susan Welter to take charge of communications and content strategy, respectively.

This hiring blitz comes alongside the launch of “That’s Who We R,” a national campaign that highlights the difference between real estate agents and Realtors — something the public, at large, isn’t aware of.

NAR tapped music video veteran Director X to film the commercials and partnered with Vice Media, Apartment Therapy, The Atlantic, Hulu and other streaming platforms to draw in a millennial audience.

