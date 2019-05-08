Other listing data intended for Realtors’ eyes only appeared publicly on several listings viewed by Inman last week on Compass’s mobile app and desktop website. Among them: detailed showing instructions, contact information for vendors and property disclosures (e.g. notices that taxes property taxes are unknown or floors are slanted).
Compass fixes error showing private agent remarks on some listings
The tech-focused brokerage said a glitch caused the information, including cash bonuses for buyer's agents, to be displayed on some Nashville listings in apparent violation of local MLS guidelines
