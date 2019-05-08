Compass fixes error showing private agent remarks on some listings

The tech-focused brokerage said a glitch caused the information, including cash bonuses for buyer's agents, to be displayed on some Nashville listings in apparent violation of local MLS guidelines
by Staff Writer
Today 9:00 A.M.

Other listing data intended for Realtors’ eyes only appeared publicly on several listings viewed by Inman last week on Compass’s mobile app and desktop website. Among them: detailed showing instructions, contact information for vendors and property disclosures (e.g. notices that taxes property taxes are unknown or floors are slanted).

