Global luxury real estate and lifestyle brand Engel & Völkers launched a new, consolidated website Wednesday that provides a suite of new backend tools for its agents as well as advanced search capabilities for consumers.

The new site, evrealestate.com, is designed for users across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Based on research showing consumers value neighborhoods as much as specific properties, the company’s new site will “showcase every market and neighborhood in the Americas” that Engel & Völkers serves.

The site also lets consumers refine their home searches based on prices, schools, commute times and walkability.

Jill DeSilva, a senior vice president at Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement that “the new website is a reflection of our collective expertise and insight on the thousands of markets served in the Americas.”

“The Engel & Völkers network prides itself on being hyper-local experts with a focus on market specialization within all that we represent globally,” DeSilva added.

The new website will also include an array of features for agents, including a strategy-oriented business dashboard, a content management system, lead generation tools and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities, among other things. The company explained in a statement that the site will ultimately serve “as a centralized resource for each real estate shop’s business.”

Engel & Völkers Americas CEO and President Anthony Hitt added in the statement that the site’s “design showcases our advisors’ local neighborhood expertise and helps them stand out in their markets.”

Engel & Völkers was founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977 but began expanding in the Americas in 2015. It presently has more than 11,000 real estate agents working in 30 different countries.

The company announced plans to open new offices in California, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and other states. Earlier this month, Engel & Völkers also revealed plans to open three offices in Brooklyn, New York.

In addition, Engel & Völkers embarked on a partnership in February with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. The partnership was meant to educate the company’s agents so that they can better work with Hispanic consumers.

The company describes its approach to real estate as providing a “bespoke, white-glove concierge client experience.”

In his statement Wednesday, Hitt indicated the new site will help the company bring the company’s “white-glove” experience online.

“Engel & Völkers is known for providing the most exceptional customer experiences, consistent in caliber, yet tailored to an individual’s needs,” Hitt added. “With the launch of evrealestate.com, we are bringing that renowned status from the offline world, online.”

