Inman Connect Las Vegas: 10 tips for first-time attendees

Nicole Solari is a top-producing broker-owner in Northern California whose regular bimonthly column, which covers real estate marketing, selling strategies and working with clients, publishes on Tuesdays.

Attending your first Inman Connect can be like drinking from a firehose. So many top-producing agents to network with, new things to learn, industry updates, and of course, a little fun squeezed in — all in just a few days.

Here are some tips for first-time attendees to get the most out of your Inman Connect Las Vegas experience.

1. Focus

Pick the one thing that you want to get out of Inman Connect, and focus on that. That’s your first domino, and it will help you achieve business growth and overall goals for attending.

Choose all the breakout sessions possible on that one theme, rather than dabbling in many different topics. Go “narrow and deep” — be a master of your trade. To keep track of it all and do a little networking in advance, download the ICLV app.

2. Put your credit card away

Don’t buy anything the first time you visit a booth. Remember to be accountable for your marketing expenses, and to negotiate pricing with vendors, ask about the trade show discounts.

Make sure the marketing you are investing in won’t leave you with a bad case of buyer’s remorse.

3. Keep your business cards in full supply and on hand

You can easily turn this trip into income rather than expense via referrals. Meet people! Hang out with people you don’t know. Sit with strangers, and make new friends. I have met some of my best friends in the industry at Inman Connect.

4. Ask great questions

You learn more by listening than talking. Have one or two go-to questions that you ask top producers.

For example: “What is the one thing you could not live without in your business?” or “What is your favorite script for … ?”

Pro conference tip: Be sure to get their business cards to send them a thank you card or a video of you implementing their advice.

5. Pull out takeaways daily

Review your notes every day, and pare them down to the few key actionable items. Determine what you got out of the day, and make action items to follow-up on the goals.

Three goals per day and five action items per goal is a great way to ensure the mission of a successful conference is achieved.

6. Debrief after each session/class you attend

This exercise will help you focus your thoughts and takeaways, write down your “a-has” from each session and then compile them to share with your team or put on your vision board.

7. Pace yourself

It’s OK to take a break. Eat smart — carry power bars or nuts, drink lots of water because you’ll need to stay hydrated for the after-hours networking.

Wear comfortable shoes! This is a 20,000 steps-per-day event! Ladies, leave the high heels at home. Don’t be a hero!

8. Be prepared to check in with clients

If you do not already have one, now is a great time to get a backup battery unit for your phone, I use the mobile charging units, I will have two in case someone runs out of juice, you never know if you will be able to find a reliable power source.

9. Go hard

Learn hard, implement hard and party hard, Las Vegas is a fun place to enjoy — have fun.

10. Remember that what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas!

This goes without saying, but keep things professional, and feel free to steal my moto: “Never do anything you wouldn’t want your mamma seeing you do!”

“Education without implementation is merely entertainment.” – Brian Buffini

Bonus Vegas tip: Always split your aces (because you want to) and your eights (because you have to).

