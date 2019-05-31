Connect Las Vegas: The clock is ticking …

Inman Connect is home to outside-the-box thinkers, industry leaders and the most collaborative, innovative and successful community in real estate. Whether you’re returning for your nth Connect or thinking about attending for the first time — now is your chance to commit and save big.

Buy your ticket to Inman Connect Las Vegas here.

It’s the final day of May and your last chance to save $400 on Inman Connect Las Vegas. Join the 4,000-plus real estate pioneers who embrace change, work together, network and move the industry forward. Time is running out!

Prices go up at midnight, register today!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Only hours left — act now to save big

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — Featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate. Join over 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.

SAVE MY SEAT