There have been questions over the employment status of real estate agents in California — and possible ramifications or ripple effects nationwide — in the wake of a labor ruling by the California Supreme Court over a year ago.
California Realtors group warns agents to stay away from lawyer solicitations
As law firms target real estate agents with Facebook ads inviting them to join class-action lawsuits against brokerages, California Association of Realtors (CAR) is telling agents not to join
