California Realtors group warns agents to stay away from lawyer solicitations

As law firms target real estate agents with Facebook ads inviting them to join class-action lawsuits against brokerages, California Association of Realtors (CAR) is telling agents not to join
by Staff Writer
Today 2:09 P.M.

There have been questions over the employment status of real estate agents in California — and possible ramifications or ripple effects nationwide — in the wake of a labor ruling by the California Supreme Court over a year ago.

Article image credited to Jeffrey M. Frank on Shutterstock.com