Today’s real estate agents face enormous obstacles to maintain a consistent revenue stream — market dynamics and growing competition from other agents and digital alternatives are a constant threat. RAP Success Systems (RAPSS) simplifies and reduces the agent’s workload, providing immediate access to essential database management resources.

With all the technology choices out there, it’s important that agents try to find the most advanced and affordable solutions that can be easily deployed while meeting their market demands. Specific focus should be placed on three key frustrations faced by real estate agents:

Wasted time working leads who are just tire kickers vs. those truly ready to make a move.

Inefficient spend of marketing dollars that were meant to convert leads.

Missed opportunities in a highly competitive, fast-paced industry.

Agents who face these challenges will find a solution in the predictive technology employed by Real Database Pro, the latest service being offered by RAPSS.

Overall, agents spend a lot of money generating leads. Then they spend even more money working those leads or paying an ISA to work them. And many put just as much energy and time into cold leads as they do for warm and hot leads. How much more effective would they be if agents had a “move-readiness” score for insight before they worked the leads? You can imagine the dramatic improvement agents could achieve in their bottom line if they spent time and money more efficiently on scored leads.

Fortunately for agents, today there is artificial intelligence powered by advanced algorithms to find the “most-likely” movers.

Through its Real Database Pro platform, Rap Success System is the first all-in-one real estate marketing service company to give agents the opportunity to build a SMART database using predictive analytics to help improve their bottom line. The powerful “most-likely mover” prediction technology automates the painstaking process agents normally go through to uncover opportunities who are ready to take action now.

Imagine knowing, within a small margin of error, when your past clients, your new internet leads, or geo-targeted data are most likely to buy or sell a home. This is now possible utilizing the “Social Score” feature of the technology.

RAPSS leverages intelligent software along with other technologies to deliver a done-for-you solution to real estate agents. Through these technology-stack strategies, RAPSS offers unparalleled features and support, including database aggregation, consolidation and optimization capabilities that address the most demanding market dynamics.

The Real Database Pro platform also fills a void where agents have been unable to stop the bleeding of lost sales from a poorly managed lead database. With RAPSS, agents can feel confident knowing there is a clear path to managing and optimizing their entire sales funnel, including Lead Generation and Lead Conversion. Simply put, they can close more deals.

To learn more about the Lead Scoring platform visit www.realdatabasepro.com for other services visit www.rap.systems.